Reviewing BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) and Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY)

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) and Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

BAE Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Hitachi Construction Machinery pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hitachi Construction Machinery pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BAE Systems and Hitachi Construction Machinery”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAE Systems $28.48 billion 2.29 $2.12 billion N/A N/A Hitachi Construction Machinery $9.74 billion 0.57 $643.73 million $5.45 9.52

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BAE Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Hitachi Construction Machinery.

0.2% of BAE Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BAE Systems and Hitachi Construction Machinery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAE Systems N/A N/A N/A Hitachi Construction Machinery 6.10% 10.67% 4.73%

Risk & Volatility

BAE Systems has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hitachi Construction Machinery has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BAE Systems and Hitachi Construction Machinery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAE Systems 1 0 1 0 2.00 Hitachi Construction Machinery 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

BAE Systems beats Hitachi Construction Machinery on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAE Systems

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems. The Cyber & Intelligence segment provides solutions to modernize, maintain, and test cyber-harden aircraft, radars, missile systems, and mission applications that detect and deter threats to national security; systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services for critical weapons systems, C5ISR, and cyber security; and solutions and services to intelligence and federal/civilian agencies. It also offers data intelligence solutions to protect nations, businesses, and citizens. The Platforms & Services segment manufactures, and upgrades combat vehicles, weapons, and munitions, as well as provides naval ship repair services and the management of government-owned ammunition plants. The Air segment develops future combat air systems and falconworks. The Maritime segment provides maritime and land activities, including submarine, ship build, and support programmes. BAE Systems plc was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Camberley, the United Kingdom.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

(Get Free Report)

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, compaction equipment, and rigid dump trucks. The company also provides ICT construction solutions; ConSite that monitors machines' operational status and alarms by sending monthly operational reports, as well as notifies emergency alarms; Fleet management system, which offers real-time monitoring of dump truck for optimizing vehicle operations; and autonomous haulage system for autonomous operation of mining dump trucks. In addition, it provides parts and services; used equipment under the PREMIUM USED brand; machinery rental services under the PREMIUM RENTAL and REC brand names; and parts remanufacturing services. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Taito, Japan. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd.

