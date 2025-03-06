RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.98 and traded as high as C$19.26. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$19.23, with a volume of 663,976 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
REI.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.75.
View Our Latest Research Report on REI.UN
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Richard Dansereau purchased 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,977.35. Also, Senior Officer Oliver Harrison sold 4,000 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.95, for a total transaction of C$75,804.00. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust which owns, develops, and operates Canada’s portfolio of retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties. The REIT’s property portfolio includes shopping centers and mixed-use developments, with most of its properties located in Ontario, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- What is a Dividend King?
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.