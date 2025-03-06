Robert W. Baird Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $650.00 to $680.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on argenx from $717.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on argenx from $675.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised argenx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $697.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on argenx from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $662.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $636.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $642.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $592.58. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of -723.28 and a beta of 0.58. argenx has a twelve month low of $349.86 and a twelve month high of $678.21.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $761.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.52 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. On average, research analysts expect that argenx will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brucke Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $28,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

