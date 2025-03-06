Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 64.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,862,684 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $581,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,922 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,976,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,774 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4,787.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 629,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,783,000 after purchasing an additional 616,860 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $86,732,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,260,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $190,678,000 after purchasing an additional 358,981 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $138.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $127.53 and a one year high of $163.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $179.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.12.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

