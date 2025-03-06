Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Price Target to $21.00

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

ARDT stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81. Ardent Health Partners has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $20.72.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ardent Health Partners will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardent Health Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

About Ardent Health Partners

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

