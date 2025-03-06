Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $0.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $0.65 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunnova Energy International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.17). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The firm had revenue of $224.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth about $107,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 37,400.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 28.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 53.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 282,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

