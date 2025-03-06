Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 109.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Cameco alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cameco

Cameco Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE CCJ opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.52 and a beta of 0.94. Cameco has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth about $287,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 137.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 700.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.