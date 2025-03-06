Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives $8.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAGE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sage Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 18.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,926,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,127,000 after purchasing an additional 451,377 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,591,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,372,000 after purchasing an additional 111,123 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 10.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 43,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $473,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $7.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a market cap of $464.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.94. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $22.34.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 971.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

