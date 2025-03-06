Samfine Creation Holdings Group (NASDAQ:SFHG) Stock Price Up 10.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:SFHG – Get Free Report) traded up 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.75. 184,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,518,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Get Samfine Creation Holdings Group alerts:

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Trading Up 10.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.02.

Institutional Trading of Samfine Creation Holdings Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Samfine Creation Holdings Group stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:SFHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Samfine Creation Holdings Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Samfine Creation Holdings Group

Samfine Creation Holdings Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial printing services in Hong Kong, the People’s Republic of China, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of printed products, such as children’s books, educational books, art books, notebooks, diaries, and journals; and novelty and packaging products, including handcraft products, book sets, pop-up books, stationery products, products with assembly parts, and other specialized products, as well as shopping bags and package boxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samfine Creation Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samfine Creation Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.