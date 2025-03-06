Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 195.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,917 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. McGrath & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,308,000. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Finally, Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,355,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDX opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $25.17.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

