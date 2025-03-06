Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $78.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

NYSE:SMG opened at $62.04 on Tuesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $55.68 and a fifty-two week high of $93.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, COO Nathan Eric Baxter sold 11,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $856,127.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,428.47. This represents a 18.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian E. Sandoval sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $99,646.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at $858,748.54. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,296 shares of company stock worth $12,235,403 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $53,453,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $39,986,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $39,434,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1,033.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 364,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,563,000 after purchasing an additional 331,925 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 469,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,136,000 after buying an additional 286,962 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

