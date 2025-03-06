SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) and XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG) Head-To-Head Survey

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) and XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.6% of SelectQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of SelectQuote shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of XChange TEC.INC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SelectQuote has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XChange TEC.INC has a beta of -0.76, meaning that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SelectQuote $1.46 billion 0.47 -$34.12 million ($0.09) -44.39 XChange TEC.INC $288.37 million 0.00 -$32.32 million N/A N/A

This table compares SelectQuote and XChange TEC.INC”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

XChange TEC.INC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SelectQuote.

Profitability

This table compares SelectQuote and XChange TEC.INC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SelectQuote -0.95% -4.38% -1.13% XChange TEC.INC N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SelectQuote and XChange TEC.INC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SelectQuote 0 1 1 1 3.00 XChange TEC.INC 0 0 0 0 0.00

SelectQuote currently has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.38%. Given SelectQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SelectQuote is more favorable than XChange TEC.INC.

Summary

SelectQuote beats XChange TEC.INC on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SelectQuote

(Get Free Report)

SelectQuote, Inc. operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies. The company also provides SelectRx, an accredited patient-centered pharmacy home pharmacy, which offers essential prescription medications, OTC medications, customized medication packaging, medication therapy management, and long-term pharmacy care; and population health that helps members understand the benefits available under their health plans, and contracts with insurance carriers. SelectQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

About XChange TEC.INC

(Get Free Report)

XChange TEC.INC engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by insurance companies, including state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies. It also offers automobile, life, health, group accident, and other property related insurances primarily to individual end consumers. In addition, the company operates a SaaS platform to offer comprehensive services to online customers. It sells insurance primarily through a network of external referral sources that include external registered sales representatives and strategic channel partners, as well as through the in-house sales force. The company was formerly known as FLJ Group Limited and changed its name to XChange TEC.INC in May 2024. XChange TEC.INC was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.