Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Given New $78.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sempra from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut shares of Sempra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.54.

Sempra Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE SRE opened at $72.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sempra has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.58.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $4,125,186.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165.88. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $225,717.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,236.65. This represents a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sempra

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 9.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 276,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sempra by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,586,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

