Short Interest in Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL) Drops By 17.1%

Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Get Alpha Technology Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpha Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Alpha Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Alpha Technology Group Price Performance

ATGL opened at $25.90 on Thursday. Alpha Technology Group has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $57.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Alpha Technology Group Company Profile

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.