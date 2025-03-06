Short Interest in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Decreases By 14.4%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the January 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ASML. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASML

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

ASML Trading Up 4.5 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its stake in ASML by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock opened at $739.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $732.90 and a 200-day moving average of $750.03. ASML has a one year low of $645.45 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $291.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.5855 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.