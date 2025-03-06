Short Interest in Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Drops By 15.9%

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the January 31st total of 155,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 24.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Bone Biologics Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of BBLG opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. Bone Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

