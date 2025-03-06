Short Interest in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Increases By 26.0%

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,300 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the January 31st total of 345,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares by 1,336.0% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 64,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 59,599 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $740,000.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPU opened at $32.42 on Thursday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.02 million, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of -1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.78.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2953 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

