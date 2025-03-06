Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

