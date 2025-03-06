Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS) Trading Down 9.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Free Report) were down 9.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 358,649 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 255,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Singing Machine Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59.

About Singing Machine

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

