Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Tigress Financial Analyst Says

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Tigress Financial from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.77% from the stock’s current price.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Snap-on

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA opened at $333.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $252.98 and a 1 year high of $373.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $342.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.07.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total value of $2,325,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,310,898.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total value of $2,179,212.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257 shares in the company, valued at $86,817.17. The trade was a 96.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,003 shares of company stock worth $14,636,064. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap-on

(Get Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.