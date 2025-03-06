Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Trading Down 2.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $54.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sphere Entertainment traded as low as $36.25 and last traded at $36.61. 190,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 711,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average is $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.
