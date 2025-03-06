SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPX Technologies by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in SPX Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in SPX Technologies by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $141.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.19. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.18 and a twelve month high of $183.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPXC shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

