SSE (OTC:SSEZF) Shares Up 0.7% – Here’s Why

SSE plc (OTC:SSEZF – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.17. Approximately 3,836 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 1,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

SSE Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

