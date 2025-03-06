Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Price

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 83.75% from the company’s current price.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NFE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFE

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 6.1 %

NFE opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.24 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. Analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,925,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319,985 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,567,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509,177 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,096,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,319,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.