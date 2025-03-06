Stock Traders Buy High Volume of MongoDB Call Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 36,130 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,077% compared to the average daily volume of 1,660 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDB. KeyCorp upped their price target on MongoDB from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

In other news, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $67,183.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,455.10. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 169 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $39,561.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,706.91. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,314 shares of company stock worth $13,337,753. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $189,584,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,102,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,632,000 after purchasing an additional 592,038 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,356,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,478,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $76,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $264.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.40 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.28. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $212.74 and a twelve month high of $424.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.48. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

