Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Clover Health Investments Call Options (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 29,604 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 35% compared to the typical volume of 21,958 call options.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Clover Health Investments Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 2.00. Clover Health Investments has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,585,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,693,000 after buying an additional 386,499 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,882,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after acquiring an additional 53,760 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,769,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,902 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 150,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 65.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 862,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.20 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLOV

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.