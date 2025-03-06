StockNews.com Begins Coverage on EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ENLC. US Capital Advisors lowered EnLink Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James lowered EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 2.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 504,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 37,725 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

