StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TACT stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 million, a P/E ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.73. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 145,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

