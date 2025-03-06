StockNews.com Downgrades Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) to Hold

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $255.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.71.
Atlassian Stock Up 1.1 %
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $249,287.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,867,727.10. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total transaction of $2,140,793.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,971,113.20. The trade was a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,553 shares of company stock valued at $72,913,406. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 96.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 89.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 3.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Atlassian by 8.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 296,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,018,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 22.5% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
