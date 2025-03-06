StockNews.com Downgrades Crane (NYSE:CR) to Hold

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Crane from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Crane from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.80.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of Crane stock opened at $154.67 on Tuesday. Crane has a one year low of $124.30 and a one year high of $188.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Crane

In related news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $392,011.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,635,354.48. This represents a 6.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth $8,194,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Crane by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 132,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,295 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth $8,232,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Crane by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 46,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 18,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

