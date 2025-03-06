StockNews.com Downgrades Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Hold

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Upland Software

Upland Software Stock Up 2.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 30.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Upland Software during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 964,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 375,398 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upland Software

(Get Free Report)

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.