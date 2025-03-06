Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.

Get Stratasys alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSYS. StockNews.com cut Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSYS

Stratasys Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.31. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.01 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter worth $10,916,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth $5,376,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,086,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 426,341 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,153,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 760,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.