Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 28,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 70,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Stryve Foods Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryve Foods

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stryve Foods stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 231,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 6.91% of Stryve Foods at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.

