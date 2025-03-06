Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 28,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 70,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
Stryve Foods Stock Down 7.1 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryve Foods
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stryve Foods stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 231,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 6.91% of Stryve Foods at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.
About Stryve Foods
Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Stryve Foods
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.