Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Cut to $0.85 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $0.85 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $0.65 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 19.1 %

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $68.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.64. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($2.17). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $224.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37,400.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

