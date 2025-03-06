Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Rating Lowered to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $0.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.42% from the stock’s previous close.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

NOVA opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.64. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($2.17). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The company had revenue of $224.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,550,000. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 12,443,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,195,000 after buying an additional 6,926,399 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth about $8,565,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,082,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,863,000 after buying an additional 2,162,379 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 1,737,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 1,425,281 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

