Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 65.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TALO. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

Talos Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Talos Energy stock opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.79. Talos Energy has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $14.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Talos Energy by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 787.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Talos Energy by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

