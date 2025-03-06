Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $235.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Teleflex from $214.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James downgraded Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Teleflex from $200.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.63.

Teleflex Price Performance

TFX stock opened at $134.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.69. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $128.55 and a 1 year high of $249.90.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. Analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 190.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth about $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 16,600.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

