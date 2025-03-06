TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.06 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $36.94.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.67 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. Research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 10,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $285,899.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,847,231.83. This represents a 1.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

