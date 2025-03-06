The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Stock

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.54% from the stock’s current price.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

View Our Latest Report on Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $41.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $47.81.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.40). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 432.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.