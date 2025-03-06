The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Stock Price

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Fortrea from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fortrea from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Fortrea from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Baird R W downgraded Fortrea from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortrea presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Fortrea Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FTRE stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Fortrea has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $41.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.22 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortrea will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortrea

In related news, CEO Thomas Pike sold 11,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $203,274.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,018.72. The trade was a 6.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,386 shares of company stock valued at $219,751. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fortrea by 21.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 63,766 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its position in Fortrea by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Fortrea by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,250,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,014,000 after purchasing an additional 233,577 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortrea by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 495,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 40,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fortrea by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 204,021 shares during the last quarter.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Further Reading

