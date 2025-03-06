The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Titan America (NYSE:TTAM)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Titan America in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Titan America in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Titan America in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Titan America in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Titan America Stock Up 3.2 %

About Titan America

Shares of NYSE TTAM opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. Titan America has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.

