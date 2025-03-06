The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Stock Price

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Glj Research dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

NYSE CLF opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.96. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. On average, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, EVP Keith Koci bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $102,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 543,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,964.75. This trade represents a 1.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $105,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,952.32. This trade represents a 68.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,751,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $458,267,000 after buying an additional 2,556,332 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,893,879 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $330,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,651 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,247,426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $199,724,000 after purchasing an additional 647,282 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 16,208,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,466,747 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,611,000 after purchasing an additional 264,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

