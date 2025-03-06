The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Trading Down 10.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF – Get Free Report) fell 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.
The Gym Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91.
The Gym Group Company Profile
The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Gym Group
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.