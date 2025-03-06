Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Trading 8.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Thinkific Labs Stock Up 8.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11.

Thinkific Labs Company Profile

Thinkific Labs Inc engages in the development, marketing, and support management of cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

