Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.09.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $176.00 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $149.50 and a 1 year high of $180.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.44.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 48.67%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

