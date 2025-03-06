THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $86.60 and last traded at $80.30, with a volume of 3372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.23.
The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
THOR Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of THOR Industries
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 369.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
THOR Industries Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.20.
THOR Industries Company Profile
THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
