THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $86.60 and last traded at $80.30, with a volume of 3372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.23.

The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on THOR Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 369.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.20.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

