Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Titan America in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.
Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.
