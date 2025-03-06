Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Titan America alerts:

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Titan America in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TTAM

Titan America Price Performance

About Titan America

Shares of NYSE TTAM opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. Titan America has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

(Get Free Report)

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.