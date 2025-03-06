Top Oil Stocks To Research – March 4th

Get alerts:

GE Vernova, Procter & Gamble, ServiceNow, Exxon Mobil, and Constellation Energy are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks refer to shares in companies that are involved in the exploration, extraction, production, refining, and distribution of oil and petroleum products. They provide investors with exposure to the energy sector, and their performance is heavily influenced by factors such as global oil prices, geopolitical events, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GE Vernova stock traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.24. 3,968,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,968,531. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50. The firm has a market cap of $86.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $363.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.25.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Shares of PG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.89. 6,950,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,321,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.61. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $153.52 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded down $18.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $892.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,706. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,034.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $984.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.05. 7,558,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,837,335. The company has a market capitalization of $468.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of NASDAQ CEG traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.43. 3,226,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,975,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Energy has a 1 year low of $155.60 and a 1 year high of $352.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.74.

