Top Social Media Stocks Worth Watching – March 4th

Get alerts:

Vertiv, Shopify, Mondelez International, HubSpot, and Expedia Group are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are equities of companies that operate online platforms enabling digital social interaction, content sharing, and communication. These stocks are closely tied to trends in digital advertising, user engagement, and the evolving landscape of online connectivity, often making them key indicators of technological innovation and consumer behavior in the digital age. As a result, their performance can be highly volatile, reflecting shifts in market sentiment, regulatory changes, and competitive dynamics within the tech sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.27. 11,980,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,983,268. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of SHOP traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,763,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991,997. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.34. The firm has a market cap of $133.25 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.47. Shopify has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.01. 6,025,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,372,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $17.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $690.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,707. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,668.73, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $739.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $644.10. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.71. 1,787,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,167. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Read More