TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Position Cut by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at about $114,220,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,830,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $744,663,000 after buying an additional 161,743 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 2,833.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 114,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,389,000 after buying an additional 110,143 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,981,000. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BLD opened at $305.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.36 and a 200-day moving average of $358.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $288.31 and a 12-month high of $495.68.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLD. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.78.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

